Number of myGov users in Azerbaijan reaches 4 million

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. The number of users of the myGov platform in Azerbaijan has reached 4 million, Chairman of the Board of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), Farid Osmanov, said during his speech on the topic "Development of the digital and innovation ecosystem in Azerbaijan: new legislative opportunities" organized within the framework of the educational session "Digital skills for the media", Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, an action plan has been developed by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport within the framework of projects implemented to accelerate digital development.

"The action plan fundamentally covers four main areas - digitalization, artificial intelligence, innovation, and cybersecurity," said Osmanov.

He noted that four main principles supporting the implementation of the action plan have been identified. These include the formation of a proper management and coordination council, the creation of infrastructure, the development of human capital, and the improvement of the legislative framework.

"The creation of infrastructure includes the provision of accessible internet, the formation of e-Gov solutions, as well as ensuring the reliable and sustainable operation of digital systems," the chairman of the agency emphasized.

According to Osmanov, one of the main priorities in the direction of human capital development is to increase the digital knowledge and skills of citizens, civil servants, as well as economic and business entities.

He pointed out that the improvement of the legislative framework involves the formation of a legal framework supporting digital development.

"Our meeting and session today are aimed at providing information on the prepared, adopted, and expected legislative changes," Osmanov noted.

Touching upon the work done towards digitalization, the chairman of the agency particularly noted the activity of the myGov platform.

"The myGov platform, operated by the agency, provides for the digitization of many state services and their integration into the platform. The number of users has already reached 4 million," he said.

According to him, digitalization is not limited to the myGov platform. The digitization of services and internal information infrastructures provided in individual state institutions, ensuring their reliable and sustainable operation are also among the main principles.

"As an institution subordinate to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, we effectively cooperate with individual state institutions. We conduct diagnostics and assessment work on each institution, prepare roadmaps, approve them, and ensure their implementation within the framework of joint cooperation," Osmanov added.

Touching upon the direction of artificial intelligence, the chairman of IDDA said that currently, each specialist uses various artificial intelligence solutions in his/her daily work.

"This helps to optimize work and save time. The main goal ahead is the application of artificial intelligence solutions in the process of digitization of public services," he stressed.

Osmanov added that more in-depth training in the direction of artificial intelligence is planned in the next sessions.

Stating that innovation is the third main direction, the head of the agency also spoke about the main goals in this area.

"Innovation means forming a startup ecosystem, directing small and medium-sized business entities to innovative projects, increasing access to foreign markets and access to financial resources, as well as forming human capital with mature knowledge and skills," he said.

According to him, the prepared legislative projects will make a significant contribution to the formation of the innovation ecosystem.