Azerbaijan and Iran discuss prospects for development of relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. The current state and development prospects of Azerbaijani-Iranian bilateral relations have been discussed in Bishkek.

This was announced in a post shared in social network account of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan following the meeting between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi in Bishkek.

The ministers discussed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan–Iran bilateral relations, with a focus on expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

During the meeting, an exchange of views was held on regional developments.

Additionally, the ministers emphasized the importance of regular high-level dialogue and advancing mutually beneficial projects between the two countries.