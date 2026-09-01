SCO leaders sign 28 documents at summit in Bishkek

Photo: Press Service of the President of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 1. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of State Council meeting in Bishkek concluded with the adoption and signing of 28 documents, Trend's special correspondent reports.

The documents were adopted following discussions among the SCO leaders on the organization’s further development, regional and international security, economic cooperation, transport connectivity, and cultural and humanitarian ties.

The summit was chaired by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, who outlined Kyrgyzstan’s priorities during its SCO chairmanship.

Furthermore, the SCO leaders also exchanged views on current international and regional issues and discussed measures to expand cooperation among member states.

SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev and Director of the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure Ularbek Sharsheev also presented reports on their activities.

The heads of state congratulated Sadyr Japarov and the people of Kyrgyzstan on Independence Day and thanked Kyrgyzstan for organizing the SCO summit.

Following the meeting, Sadyr Japarov handed over the SCO chairmanship to Pakistan.