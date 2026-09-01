Uzbekistan enhanced global standing since independence - Turkmen president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Uzbekistan has made significant progress in strengthening statehood and improving people's welfare, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said.

This was reflected in a message published in a press release issued by the Turkmen government's press service following Berdimuhamedov’s congratulations to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the Uzbek people on the country’s 35th Independence Day.

“Uzbekistan has achieved significant successes in strengthening statehood, improving people's welfare and raising the country's international standing over the years of sovereign development,” Berdimuhamedov said.

The Turkmen president also welcomed the growing momentum of bilateral relations, saying Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan continue to strengthen cooperation based on good-neighborliness, friendship and mutual support, as well as mutual trust, equality and openness.

According to the press release, Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that the strategic relations between the two countries would continue to expand and deepen through joint efforts for the benefit of both nations.

For reference, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have significantly intensified bilateral cooperation this year, with a particular focus on trade, transport, industry, and border infrastructure. Bilateral trade reached $357.5 million in the first quarter of 2026 after totaling $1.2 billion in 2025, while both governments have set a goal of further expanding commercial and investment ties.

In May, the two countries held the 19th meeting of the Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation in Ashgabat. The discussions focused on energy, transport and logistics, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, tourism, and industrial cooperation, while the parties also reviewed the implementation of previously reached agreements.

Cooperation has gained further momentum in recent weeks. In mid-July, the foreign ministers of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan met in Ashgabat to review joint projects in trade, transport, logistics, energy, and industry. Later in the month, the Turkmenbashi International Seaport launched pilot cargo transit operations under the electronic eTIR system on the Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan route, aimed at streamlining cross-border freight transport and customs procedures.