Kazakhstan's Tokayev proposes developing SCO Transport Connectivity Strategy

BISHKEKE, Kyrgyzstan, September 1. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed developing and adopting a Transport Connectivity Strategy of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) through 2035, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Tokayev made the proposal while addressing the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member states in Bishkek.

According to him, the geographical connectivity of the member states is a strategic advantage of the SCO.

"Kazakhstan attaches great importance to linking the Belt and Road megaproject, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, the North-South Corridor, as well as prospective trade routes between Central and South Asia. Kazakhstan is ready to contribute to the promotion of transport initiatives across the entire space of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. We support the digitalization of customs procedures, mutual recognition of electronic documents, the application of the "green corridor" principle and other modern mechanisms. An effective solution could be the creation of a Unified SCO Digital Transit Platform to ensure the seamless tracking of cargo from the point of departure to the final recipient. We propose developing and adopting a Transport Connectivity Strategy of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization through 2035," the President of Kazakhstan emphasized.

Tokayev also noted that the rapid development of artificial intelligence and digital technologies requires SCO countries not only to adapt to ongoing changes but also to take proactive measures.

"With significant scientific and innovative potential, SCO states could accelerate the transition from exchanging experience to jointly creating technologies and developing expertise, consistently building their own artificial intelligence ecosystem. Kazakhstan advocates expanding international cooperation in this area. This year, our country became one of the founding members of the World Organization for Cooperation in Artificial Intelligence, established at China's initiative. Therefore, we consider it appropriate to propose creating, under the auspices of the SCO, a Network of Artificial Intelligence Centers involving leading universities, research institutions and technology companies of the member states," the head of state continued.