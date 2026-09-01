SCO evolved from "Shanghai Five" into major international organization - Tokayev

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 1. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has come a long way from the "Shanghai Five" to a major international organization spanning much of Eurasia and bringing together almost half of humanity, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Tokayev made the statement while addressing the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member states in Bishkek.

"The SCO represents a unique palette of countries that differ in essence but are united in spirit, putting into practice the principles of non-interference, respect for sovereignty, mutual trust, openness and cooperation. Today, it is a truly successful, influential and sought-after international structure. At the same time, the world in which our Organization was created has changed significantly. We have witnessed the formation of a new architecture of international relations," Tokayev said.

The head of state noted that consolidation is giving way to fragmentation, the pursuit of cooperation to geopolitical rivalry, and the search for a balance of interests to deepening dividing lines.

"Mutual trust is declining, without which even the most sophisticated international institutions gradually lose their ability to respond effectively to emerging challenges. Against this backdrop, the very nature of our Organization takes on particular importance. The SCO operates outside the logic of military-political blocs and is not directed against any states. It is based on a completely different political philosophy - the "Shanghai Spirit," rooted in the ideas of working together for the sake of progress. Our main goal is to build a strong and prosperous SCO community," Tokayev said.