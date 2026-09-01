President of Tajikistan proposes creating economic growth zones within SCO

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 1. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon proposed exploring the establishment of economic growth zones across the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) space and a Regional Digital Agro-Ecological Platform, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

Rahmon made the proposal while addressing the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member states in Bishkek.

He noted that the expansion of the digital economy, innovation and advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, contributes to the long-term development of the organization’s countries.

Addressing trade and economic cooperation, the Tajik president stressed the need to give it additional impetus, including in industry, energy, transport and transit, as well as agriculture. “Another priority remains trade and economic cooperation,” Rahmon said.

He also stressed the need to strengthen coordination in the energy sector amid tensions in regional and global energy markets. According to him, particular attention should be paid both to traditional energy and to promoting “green” transformation projects. The Tajik president welcomed progress toward establishing the SCO Development Bank.

Addressing security issues, Rahmon noted growing global geopolitical contradictions and regional conflicts, as well as increasing threats from terrorism, extremism, radicalism and other challenges. “In this regard, a real step would be to launch as soon as possible the work of the Anti-Drug Center and the Universal Center for Countering Security Challenges and Threats,” he said.

Rahmon also stressed the need to resolve all regional and international conflicts, including those in the Middle East and around Iran, through political and diplomatic means.

The Tajik president noted that preserving glaciers, rational use of water resources, preventing land degradation and ensuring environmental security are strategic objectives of sustainable development. He expressed hope for continued support for Tajikistan’s international initiatives in these areas.

In conclusion, Rahmon congratulated Pakistan on assuming the SCO chairmanship and supported the initiative to declare Lahore the SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital for 2026–2027.