President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of the Slovak Republic

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Peter Pellegrini, President of the Slovak Republic.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and, through you, to your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Slovak Republic – Constitution Day.

The relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia, based on mutual respect, trust, and constructive dialogue, are gratifying. In recent years, the development of political dialogue between our countries, the increase in high-level visits, and the expansion of the scope of our cooperation have further enriched the content of our bilateral relations.

The dynamics of cooperation between our countries in the economic, trade, energy, and military-technical fields are also gratifying.

I fondly recall your visit to Azerbaijan in July, including our joint visit to the Garabagh region. I highly appreciate Slovakia’s participation in the restoration of our liberated territories and regard this as a clear example of our friendship and strategic partnership.

I am confident that the traditional ties of friendship between Azerbaijan and Slovakia, as well as our interaction on both bilateral and multilateral levels, will continue to expand through our joint efforts in line with the interests of our peoples, and that our strategic partnership will be further strengthened.

On this pleasant day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Slovakia peace and prosperity," the letter reads.