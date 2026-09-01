  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

President Ilham Aliyev highly appreciates Slovakia’s participation in restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories

Politics Materials 1 September 2026 11:38 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev highly appreciates Slovakia’s participation in restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories
Photo: AZERTAC
Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. I highly appreciate Slovakia’s participation in the restoration of our liberated territories and regard this as a clear example of our friendship and strategic partnership, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter addressed to President of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini on the occasion of his country’s Constitution Day.

The head of state expressed confidence that the traditional ties of friendship between Azerbaijan and Slovakia, as well as interaction at both bilateral and multilateral levels, will continue to expand through their joint efforts in line with the interests of the peoples of the two countries, and that their strategic partnership will be further strengthened.

Follow Trend on

Try Trend Premium for 1$
Latest

Latest

Read more