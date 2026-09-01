Kyrgyzstan ready to use UN Security Council membership to strengthen dialogue

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 1. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov highlighted the particular importance of Kyrgyzstan’s upcoming membership in the UN Security Council, Trend's special correspondent reports.

The president made the remarks while addressing the SCO Plus meeting in Bishkek.

"I am confident that our upcoming membership in this body will create additional opportunities to strengthen the central coordinating role of the UN. Kyrgyzstan is ready to contribute to closer dialogue between the Security Council and regional organizations, as well as to share Central Asia’s accumulated experience in the peaceful resolution of complex interstate issues," the president said.

It was noted that in June 2026, Kyrgyzstan was elected for the first time in its history as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2027-2028.