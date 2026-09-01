Uzbekistan proposes SCO partnership with global AI cooperation body

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 1. Uzbekistan has proposed establishing a partnership between the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and a new international body for artificial intelligence cooperation proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Tashkent pushes for a stronger digital and technology agenda within the bloc, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev made the proposal during the SCO’s 25th-anniversary summit in Bishkek, where leaders discussed the organization’s future priorities and ways to expand practical cooperation.

Mirziyoyev welcomed Xi’s initiative to establish a World Organization for Cooperation on Artificial Intelligence, saying the SCO should consider building institutional links with the new organization.

The Uzbek president also proposed creating an Open Multilingual SCO Data Corpus, aimed at expanding access to multilingual data and supporting the development and use of artificial intelligence technologies across member states.

In addition, Uzbekistan offered to host an SCO Forum on Artificial Intelligence and New Digital Solutions, creating a platform for governments, technology companies, researchers and other stakeholders to exchange expertise and develop practical projects.

“The development of artificial intelligence and digital technologies is becoming one of the key factors shaping the future of economies,” the proposal suggests, underscoring the growing importance of technology cooperation within the SCO.

The initiatives would give the organization a broader role in coordinating digital development, potentially supporting cooperation in areas such as AI research, data infrastructure, digital public services and technology education.

For Uzbekistan, the proposals are consistent with its broader push to develop its digital economy and attract technology investment. An SCO-level framework could also provide a larger market for local technology companies while creating opportunities for joint AI projects and cross-border digital solutions.

The proposals form part of Mirziyoyev’s broader vision for the SCO, which includes closer industrial, transport, energy and investment cooperation and the development of a long-term “SCO–2040” framework.

The technology agenda also reflects the growing importance of AI within the organization, as its member states seek to strengthen digital infrastructure and technological capabilities while expanding economic cooperation.