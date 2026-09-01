Azerbaijan to achieve 100% wheat and barley seed supply by 2030 - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Wheat and barley seed supply in Azerbaijan will reach 100% by 2030, Deputy Chairman of the Agrarian Services Agency, Taleh Zeynalov, said at a press conference on issues related to the newly adopted law of Azerbaijan "On seed production" and the law of Azerbaijan "On fisheries", Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, the level of local seed supply in Azerbaijan is currently 54%, and one of the main goals is to increase this indicator.

He noted that in the five-year state program approved by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, it's aimed to reach 100% of the local seed supply level for at least wheat and barley by 2030.

"Currently, the level of local seed supply in the country is 54%. This is a low indicator. The goal set is to increase the supply of wheat and barley seeds to 100% within five years, at least by 2030. To reach that goal, we need to implement all the planned activities," Zeynalov explained.

The deputy chairman emphasized that seeds are a product of strategic importance in terms of food security of the country. For this reason, one of the main goals of the new law "On seed production" is to increase the growth of productive and quality seeds in the country and to strengthen food security.

Zeynalov pointed out that in order to control the quality of seeds, field and soil control is carried out, as well as regular samples are taken, and laboratory analyzes are carried out.

According to him, instructions have been given to the Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Agriculture regarding the preparation of relevant regulations arising from the new law. In the rules to be prepared, the work to be done during the production of quality seeds, the mechanisms of field and soil control, as well as laboratory analysis will be defined.

"These processes will be carried out in accordance with international practice and relevant international rules. The goal is to deliver the produced seeds to the farmer in a high-quality manner and, as a result, ensure the country's food security," he added.

Zeynalov also noted that quality seeds play an important role in increasing productivity. According to him, high productivity does not depend only on seeds, but also on proper soil preparation, agrotechnical care, timely irrigation, and favorable climatic conditions.

"If production isn't started with quality seeds, the farmer loses a certain part of the productivity from the very beginning. Other measures taken after that may not ensure maximum productivity. Therefore, farmers should pay special attention to the use of quality seeds," the official stressed.