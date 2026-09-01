UN adopts Kazakhstan-backed International Day of Greening the Planet

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a resolution initiated by Kazakhstan on the "International Day of Greening the Planet," proclaiming April 22 as the International Day of Greening the Planet.

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to the Ministry, the initiative to establish the International Day was put forward by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the general debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in September 2025.

The resolution was co-sponsored by 32 countries representing different regions of the world, demonstrating the relevance and importance of the initiative to the international community.

"The adoption of the resolution reflects Kazakhstan's consistent contribution to promoting the global environmental agenda and uniting international efforts to protect the environment, restore ecosystems, expand green spaces and foster environmental culture," the ministry said.

The resolution is intended to raise global awareness of the importance of greening and restoring natural ecosystems, as well as encourage states, the UN system, international and regional organizations, civil society and other stakeholders to organize relevant activities and initiatives.

The establishment of the International Day is also in line with Kazakhstan's nationwide "Taza Kazakhstan" environmental campaign, aimed at fostering a responsible attitude toward the environment, improving public spaces and enhancing environmental awareness.

The ministry noted that the adoption of the resolution confirms the relevance of Kazakhstan's approaches aimed at strengthening multilateral cooperation for sustainable development and preserving the environment for future generations.