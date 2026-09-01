Iran's Supreme Leader approves prisoner pardons and sentence commutations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Iran's Supreme Leader Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei has decided to pardon or commute the sentences of 2,577 prisoners.

This was announced in a post shared on the Supreme Leader's social media account.

According to the post, the head of the Iranian Judiciary, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, appealed to the Supreme Leader of Iran regarding the pardon or commutation of the aforementioned number of prisoners. The appeal was positively received by the Supreme Leader of Iran.

The head of the Iranian Judiciary has also ordered the implementation of the decision to pardon or reduce sentences after due investigation.

In Iran, pardoning and amnesty of prisoners is a matter under the authority of the Supreme Leader. The Iranian Judicial System prepares a list of prisoners eligible for pardon, appeals to the Supreme Leader of Iran, and if the appeal is approved by the Supreme Leader, it's executed by the Judicial System.