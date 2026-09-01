President Mirziyoyev proposes SCO water and energy efficiency program

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 1. Uzbekistan has proposed a new Shanghai Cooperation Organization mechanism to coordinate efforts on food, water and energy security, including a program on water and energy efficiency through 2035, Trend's special correspondent reports.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev made the proposal at the SCO’s 25th-anniversary summit in Bishkek, highlighting the need for closer regional coordination in response to growing climate and resource pressures.

Mirziyoyev said the SCO should develop a unified agenda on food, water and energy security, with a dedicated mechanism responsible for coordinating comprehensive programs, facilitating technology transfers and promoting the exchange of expertise among member states.

As part of the initiative, Uzbekistan proposed developing an SCO Program for Technological Cooperation on Water and Energy Efficiency through 2035.

The proposed program would provide a framework for SCO members to share modern technologies and practical solutions aimed at improving the efficiency of water and energy use. It could also support joint projects and the wider adoption of resource-saving technologies across the region.

The initiative is particularly relevant for Central Asia, where water availability, energy demand and agricultural production are closely interconnected. Improvements in irrigation efficiency and energy use could help countries address resource constraints while supporting economic growth and food security.

For Uzbekistan, the proposal also creates an opportunity to expand regional cooperation around technologies that can reduce pressure on water resources and improve energy efficiency. The country has been investing in water-saving irrigation, renewable energy and modernization of its energy infrastructure as it faces rising demand and climate-related challenges.

The proposed SCO mechanism would complement Uzbekistan’s broader push to make the organization a platform for practical economic and technological cooperation, alongside initiatives covering industrial cooperation, transport connectivity and artificial intelligence.

By setting a horizon through 2035, the proposed program could provide SCO members with a longer-term framework for coordinating investments, technology exchange and resource-efficiency projects across the region.