Kazakhstan moves to improve aviation accident investigation system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. The Civil Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan and the country's Transport Accident and Incident Investigation Center have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the country's Ministry of Transport said.

The document was signed by Michael Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of the Civil Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan, and Darkhan Katyshev, Chairman of the Board of the Transport Accident and Incident Investigation Center, the country's Ministry of Transport said.

The MoU is aimed at strengthening cooperation, delineating the roles and responsibilities of the Civil Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan and the Center in investigating aviation accidents and incidents, enhancing flight safety and improving the national system for investigating aviation accidents and incidents.

"The Memorandum provides for the development of long-term cooperation between the organizations, regular exchange of information and experience, as well as coordination of organizational and procedural matters within the competence of each of the Parties," the ministry said.

One of the key areas of cooperation will be improving the national system for investigating aviation accidents and incidents in line with the Standards and Recommended Practices of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), including the provisions of Annexes 13 and 19 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

Under the MoU, the parties will cooperate on the exchange of data and analytical materials, improvement of legislation and existing procedures, development of mechanisms for inter-organizational cooperation, as well as implementation of international best practices in aviation occurrence investigation and accident prevention.

The MoU also provides for joint preparations for ICAO events and audits, including the ICAO Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme - Continuous Monitoring Approach (USOAP CMA).

"An important principle of the Memorandum is a clear delineation of duties and competencies between the Civil Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan and the Transport Accident and Incident Investigation Center when conducting investigations of aviation accidents and incidents," the ministry said.

The implementation of the agreements reached is expected to strengthen the exchange of information and professional expertise, improve the effectiveness of identifying and preventing risk factors, and further implement international standards and best practices in flight safety, the ministry added.