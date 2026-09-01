Bishkek publishes list of documents signed at SCO summit

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 1. Following the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), held today, September 1, under the chairmanship of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, a number of documents were signed, Trend's special correspondent reports.

The heads of state signed the following documents:

- Bishkek Declaration on the 25th Anniversary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization;

- Protocol on Amendments and Additions to the Charter of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization dated June 7, 2002;

- Regulations on the Universal Center for Countering Challenges and Threats to the Security of SCO Member States;

- Regulations on the Executive Committee of the SCO Anti-Drug Center;

- SCO Member States’ Cooperation Program on Combating Drug Addiction until 2030;

- SCO Member States’ Program on Coordinating Measures to Combat the Spread of Synthetic Drugs and Their Precursors until 2030;

- SCO Member States’ Cooperation Plan on Ensuring International Information Security for 2026–2028;

- Initiative on the Conservation and Sustainable Management of Biodiversity of SCO Member States;

- Joint Action Plan on the Conservation and Sustainable Management of Biodiversity of SCO Member States for 2026–2031;

- SCO Member States’ Cooperation Program on the Formation of the SCO “Green Technology Corridor” (Scientific and Technological Cooperation) for 2026–2030;

- Action Plan (Roadmap) for the Development of Ports and Logistics Centers of SCO Member States for 2026–2030;

- Concept for the Establishment of Regional Data Processing Centers, Computing Capacities and the Development of the Artificial Intelligence Industry within the SCO;

- On the Signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the SCO Secretariat and the African Union Commission;

- On Translation Support for the Activities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization;

- On Declaring Lahore, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the SCO Tourist and Cultural Capital for 2026–2027;

- On Amendments to the Regulations on the Honorary Title of “SCO Goodwill Ambassador”;

- On Terminating the Validity of Decisions of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization;

- Report of the SCO Secretary-General on the Activities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2025;

- Report of the SCO Council of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure on the Activities of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2025;

- Declaration of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on Strengthening Multilateral Partnership for Nuclear and Physical Nuclear Security;

- Statement of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on Developing Cooperation in Energy Conservation and Energy Efficiency;

- Statement of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on Developing Cooperation in the Field of Energy Systems;

- Statement of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on Supporting and Strengthening the Institution of the Family;

- Statement of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on Providing Assistance to States Affected by Emergencies.

The following documents were also signed during the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization:

- Protocol on Amendments and Additions to the Agreement on Cooperation among the Governments of SCO Member States in Combating Crime dated June 11, 2010;

- Memorandum among the Governments of SCO Member States on Cooperation in Combating Climate Change;

- Memorandum among the Governments of SCO Member States on Cooperation in the Field of Artificial Intelligence;

- Memorandum among the Authorized Agencies of SCO Member States on Cooperation in the Information Sphere.