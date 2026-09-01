Iran unveils plan to turn power supply into higher GDP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. The goal of the Iranian Ministry of Energy is to convert electricity into GDP.

This was announced by the Iranian Ministry of Energy, citing Minister Abbas Aliabadi's remarks at an event organized today in Kermanshah Province to mark the completion and commissioning of electricity projects.

“The current government of Iran is trying to direct electricity to the activities of production facilities. A comprehensive roadmap has been prepared for the serious provision of electricity to industrial plants. So that the needs of industrial facilities and factories are met in order to provide more GDP in the country,” he said.

Aliabadi noted that investment is needed to provide electricity. In order to attract investment, reforms should be carried out in the economic aspect of the industrial sector, and the price of this valuable product should be changed. Motivation should be created to save electricity. If the price of electricity is balanced, it will be worthwhile to save.

The minister also stated that Iran is one of the countries with the largest potential for the production of renewable energies. Modern equipment and facilities have been produced in the country. Despite the sanctions imposed on Iran and all the difficulties, the country will continue its best efforts in this direction.

Furthermore, Aliabadi added that activities continue under the motto "Every home, one power plant". In this direction, a 3-megawatt solar power plant is being commissioned today in Kermanshah Province. This process will continue.

Meanwhile, today, an event was held in Kermanshah Province to mark the completion and commissioning of 30 projects in the electricity industry. A total of 31.9 trillion rials (about $20 million) were spent on the projects.