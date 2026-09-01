Tokayev proposes SCO Ministerial Conference on strategic stability

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 1. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed conducting an SCO Ministerial Conference on strategic stability and confidence-building measures in Eurasia, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Tokayev made the proposal while addressing the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member states in Bishkek. During his speech, the president outlined several key areas of particular importance to all countries of the "Shanghai Ten."

"Strengthening mutual trust and cooperation in the field of security. The SCO brings together the largest states of Eurasia, whose positions largely determine the contours of the emerging multipolar world order. This places a special responsibility on our Organization. We consider it relevant to hold an SCO Ministerial Conference on strategic stability and confidence-building measures on the Eurasian continent. The agenda of this event could include issues of reducing military risks, containing a new arms race and preventing dangerous incidents," Tokayev said.

According to him, there is particular concern over the fact that the consequences of armed conflicts are already extending beyond immediate conflict zones, affecting international markets, commercial shipping, and the sustainability of energy and transport links.

"Thus, the risk of cross-border spread of crisis phenomena has increased significantly. At the same time, traditional challenges remain acute. Combating the "three forces of evil" - terrorism, extremism and separatism - remains a priority of our cooperation. These threats are increasingly intertwined with transnational crime, drug trafficking, illicit arms trafficking and cyber threats," the president said.

He also noted that Kazakhstan supports the goals and objectives of the Universal Center for Countering Security Challenges and Threats, as well as the SCO Anti-Drug Center, which are being established.

"Their activities will enable us to bring coordination among the competent authorities of our states to a qualitatively new level and increase the effectiveness of joint work in this area," the president said.