President Japarov outlines Kyrgyzstan’s vision for just multipolar world

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 1. A just world order must be based on respect for the sovereign choices of states, the fulfillment of international obligations, and the maintenance of dialogue, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

President Japarov made the remarks while addressing the SCO Plus meeting in Bishkek.

"A just world order does not require all states to think alike. It requires something else — that we respect each other’s choices, fulfill our commitments and do not stop dialogue even in the most difficult times," Sadyr Japarov stressed.

He expressed confidence that the Bishkek summit would become another step toward building a world in which the voice of every state is heard, and the security of peoples is ensured based on common international principles.

"Kyrgyzstan is convinced that a just multipolar world should be built not against anyone, but for the benefit of all. This is the kind of world we are ready to build together," the president concluded.