Erdoğan vows to expand Türkiye’s cooperation with SCO in all areas

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 1. We will strive to develop our cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in all areas, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

President Erdogan made the remarks in his speech at the SCO summit marking the organization’s 25th anniversary, held in Bishkek.

He also stated that issues such as climate change, terrorism, and food security pose a threat to many countries.

“As Türkiye, we continue our efforts in the name of peace and stability, taking on the responsibility of achieving diplomatic solutions to the conflicts around us. We will strive to develop our cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which we view as a rising star, in all areas. Our goal is to leave a more stable and prosperous world for future generations,” Erdoğan said.