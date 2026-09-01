Armenia working with Azerbaijan to establish interstate relations, open communications – Pashinyan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 1. Armenia is working with Azerbaijan to establish interstate relations and open communications, including through the implementation of the TRIPP project, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said while addressing the SCO Plus meeting in Bishkek, Trend’s special correspondent reports,

According to Pashinyan, in seeking to preserve and strengthen its sovereignty and independence, Armenia considers it necessary to promote multipolarity, first and foremost, in its own region. “By deepening our friendly relations with our neighbors Iran and Georgia, we are moving toward establishing interstate relations with our other two neighbors, Azerbaijan and Türkiye,” Pashinyan said.

He noted that the process gained further momentum following the initialing of the text of the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, with the support and participation of US President Donald Trump, on August 8 last year. “Now we are working with Azerbaijan and Türkiye to open our interstate communications, including through the implementation of the TRIPP project. Work on its practical implementation on the ground will begin in the coming months,” the Armenian prime minister said.

According to Pashinyan, the project will create new transport opportunities not only along the East-West axis, linking the Caspian Sea with the Mediterranean Sea, but also along the North-South axis, connecting the Persian Gulf with the Black Sea. “Thus, all countries in the region will benefit from the implementation of the project,” he said.

Pashinyan also said that Armenia shares the vision of a multipolar world and considers developing relations with various centers of power to be part of its foreign policy strategy.