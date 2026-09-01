UN SecGen calls for increased climate financing for developing countries

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 1. Financial support for developing countries to combat climate change needs to be increased, and the transition to renewable energy sources must be accelerated, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said while addressing the SCO Plus meeting in Bishkek, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

According to him, the world is moving toward exceeding the 1.5-degree Celsius temperature threshold. “The world is moving toward exceeding the 1.5-degree Celsius temperature threshold. To make this overshoot small and temporary, we must drastically reduce emissions and accelerate the transition to renewable energy sources, while simultaneously supporting affected communities and workers,” Guterres said.

He stressed that climate action must be accompanied by climate justice and significantly greater financial support for developing countries. “Climate action requires climate justice, ensuring significantly greater financial support for developing countries,” the UN chief said.

Guterres also noted the need for responsible and sustainable management of critical minerals, with greater added value generated in producing countries. “Critical minerals must be managed responsibly and sustainably, with increased added value in producing countries. No more plunder,” he said.

In addition, the UN chief stressed the need to support communities and workers affected by the energy transition.