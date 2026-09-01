President Putin calls for efforts to improve UN effectiveness

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 1. It is necessary to make efforts to improve the effectiveness of the United Nations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

President Putin made this statement while speaking at the “SCO Plus” meeting in Bishkek.

“Without a doubt, the United Nations plays and must continue to play a central role in world affairs,” he said.

According to him, the UN’s potential appears to be far from fully realized, and it is important to make efforts to enhance the effectiveness of its activities, expand the representation of its bodies, including in the Security Council, by including countries from the Global South and East, and generally adapt to changing realities and the fundamental shifts taking shape in global politics and the economy.

“We are talking about the formation of a new, truly just, multipolar world order. This process is objective and, let’s be frank, as everyone already understands, irreversible. Many states are striving to determine their own destiny, to defend their legitimate interests most resolutely, and to actively participate in international affairs. With this in mind, the UN’s unifying and constructive efforts are in high demand,” Putin added.

The President of the Russian Federation emphasized that the United Nations must undoubtedly retain its role as the primary mechanism for reconciling interests.

“That is precisely how it was created from the very beginning – as a mechanism for reconciling interests. And, of course, there cannot be an organization that promotes the interests of any single country or group of countries. I repeat: the UN must undoubtedly remain the primary mechanism for reconciling interests, if only because no other such mechanism exists in the world.

The UN Charter must continue to be the key source of international law. It is clear that, alongside the United Nations, new multilateral regional structures—which have emerged and gained strength in Asia, Africa, and Latin America—are also organically integrated into the architecture of a multipolar world. One such structure is precisely our Shanghai Cooperation Organization,” he added.