UN, Bretton Woods system need to be reformed – Guterres

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 1. The UN and the Bretton Woods system need to be reformed to reflect current realities and increase the representation and influence of developing countries, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said this while addressing the SCO Plus meeting in Bishkek, Trend’s special correspondent reports,

“Our relationships are changing, but multilateral organizations still essentially reflect the realities of 1945. We must reform our multilateral institutions, including the United Nations and the Bretton Woods system, so that they reflect today’s realities and increase the representation and influence of developing countries to build a fair world order,” he said.

Guterres noted that the modern world is becoming increasingly multipolar, stressing the need to strengthen this process. “Our world is increasingly multipolar. That is a good thing and must be strengthened. Multipolarity is a condition for justice in global governance and international relations. And multipolarity is the best support for effective multilateralism and a United Nations at the service of all, without double standards, in line with the Charter,” the UN chief said.

He stressed that the UN highly values its longstanding cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), calling it an important pillar of multilateralism.

Addressing development financing, Guterres said the global financial architecture needs to be reformed and the debt burden of developing countries addressed. “We must reform the global financial architecture to ensure fairness and equality, and seriously address the debt that is suffocating so many developing countries. Multilateral development banks must become bigger, better and bolder to support them,” he said.

Guterres also stressed the need to ensure that artificial intelligence benefits all countries. “Artificial intelligence must benefit all countries. For this, certain frameworks are necessary,” the UN chief noted.

He expressed gratitude for support for the initiative to establish an independent international scientific panel and a global dialogue on AI governance within the UN framework, so that all countries can participate in shaping global approaches in this sphere.