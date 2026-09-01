Global stability increasingly depends on responsible AI development, Tokayev says

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 1. Global stability increasingly depends on the responsible development of artificial intelligence (AI), Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Tokayev made the remarks while addressing the SCO Plus meeting in Bishkek.

"Decisions being made are already shaping a new technological order and the future architecture of international relations. Universal rules are needed to unlock the constructive potential of artificial intelligence, prevent its uncontrolled use and reduce the digital divide. At Kazakhstan's initiative, the UN ESCAP Asia-Pacific Center for Digital Solutions will be established in Almaty. The Center can and should contribute to scaling up best practices, primarily in the interests of developing countries. We believe that technological progress is intended to serve the benefit of all humanity. There can be no so-called exclusive clubs here," Tokayev said.

The President also noted that water security is one of the priorities on the global agenda. According to him, reliable access to water determines food, energy and social stability as well as economic development. However, global water governance remains fragmented.

"Dozens of United Nations structures deal with water issues, but there is still no universal intergovernmental organization with a comprehensive mandate. Therefore, Kazakhstan has put forward an initiative to establish an international water organization under the auspices of the United Nations. Its task is not to duplicate existing mechanisms, but to coordinate efforts, ensure continuous intergovernmental dialogue, mobilize resources and develop coordinated solutions. A regional complement to this global initiative could be the SCO Water Issues Analysis Center. I count on the support of SCO member states in establishing both the International Water Organization at the UN platform and the Water Issues Analysis Center of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," Tokayev said.