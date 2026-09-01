Sadyr Japarov outlines SCO’s role in international system

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 1. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov outlined three key areas in which the SCO member states and participants in the SCO Plus format can strengthen their contribution to promoting international peace and sustainable development, Trend's special correspondent reports.

The president made the remarks while addressing the SCO Plus meeting in Bishkek.

"Strong regional organizations reinforce the universal system of international relations and make it more resilient, bringing common principles closer to the real needs of our peoples," the president stressed.

In this regard, he outlined three areas in which the SCO member states and participants in the SCO Plus format can enhance their contribution to strengthening international peace and sustainable development.

Sadyr Japarov identified the development of preventive diplomacy as the first area, while the second was strengthening practical cooperation with the UN in combating terrorism, extremism, illicit drug trafficking and transnational organized crime. He identified ensuring fair and sustainable development as the third area.