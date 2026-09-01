Bishkek meeting points to practical stage in Baku-Yerevan peace - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. The Bishkek meeting shows that the peace process between Baku and Yerevan has shifted to a practical stage, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

He said that the meeting between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Bishkek is of great importance in terms of continuing direct political dialogue in the process of Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization.

According to Garayev, the Bishkek meeting should be assessed not as a separate political event, but as a continuation of the direct dialogue mechanism that has recently been formed between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"One of the main points is that Baku and Yerevan are expanding the opportunities for direct discussion of the peace agenda. This is important in terms of the parties determining the future of their relations independently of the geopolitical interests of external mediators. Direct dialogue can both accelerate decision-making and allow for more operational discussion of issues arising between the parties.

When assessing the political background of the Bishkek meeting, it's also necessary to take into account the results of the Peace Summit held in Washington on August 8, 2025. After the initialing of the agreed text of the peace agreement, the main issue is the practical implementation of the political agreements reached. That is, the process no longer consists only of negotiations around the text of the peace agreement. Now the main focus is on creating real results of normalization.

In this regard, the export of Azerbaijani petroleum products to Armenia, the transit of cargo from third countries through the territory of Azerbaijan to Armenia, and the gradual formation of trade relations between the two countries are of particular importance. These can be assessed as real 'peace dividends'. As people and business structures see the concrete economic benefits of peace, the social and economic foundations of the normalization process are also strengthened," the analyst noted.

Garayev pointed out that the expansion of economic and energy cooperation can also affect the formation of mutual trust in political relations.

"Long-term peace is not ensured only by political documents. It must be backed by mutual economic interests, trade relations, transport communications, and cooperation between business circles. The expansion of direct contacts between Azerbaijani and Armenian business representatives is especially important in this sense. Business relations, unlike political relations, are built more on mutual benefit and pragmatic interests. The fact that such relations take on a sustainable character may make it more difficult to reverse relations in the future.

Another important direction is the process of delimitation of the state border. The continuation of the activities of the delimitation commissions is necessary to strengthen the legal and practical foundations of relations between the two countries. The resolution of border issues based on agreed principles will serve to minimize the risks of possible tension in the future. Therefore, each concrete result achieved in the delimitation process should be assessed as progress in the general peace process," he explained.

The analyst revealed that one of the next important directions is the opening of regional communications and practical issues related to the implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP).

"TRIPP should not be considered only as a transport link between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The project has broader regional significance. Its implementation can create new opportunities in terms of diversifying East-West and regional transport relations, ensuring unhindered connectivity between the main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, and integrating Armenia into regional economic projects. Here, it's important to move from political statements to technical and practical discussions.

At the same time, it's not enough to conduct the peace process only at the level of heads of state and governments. There is a need to expand contacts between parliamentarians, experts, media, and civil society representatives. Restoring trust between two societies after decades of conflict is a long-term process. For acceptance of the agreements reached at the level of political leadership by societies and formation of peace as an alternative perspective, dialogue channels between people should also be created," he added.

Garayev emphasized that at the current stage, the most effective format for Baku and Yerevan is to continue direct bilateral dialogue.

"Recent experience shows that Azerbaijan and Armenia have the opportunity to achieve concrete results through direct contacts. The participation of mediators may be useful at some stages, but the final peace must be based primarily on the political will of Azerbaijan and Armenia because the parties that will implement the conditions of this peace and live with its consequences are Baku and Yerevan.

The main expectation in the post-Bishkek meeting is that the political dialogue will be accompanied by concrete practical steps. This includes continuing the delimitation process, resolving technical issues on opening transport communications, expanding economic and trade relations, and increasing business and public contacts. Progress in these areas can create a more favorable political environment for the signing of a final peace agreement.

The main issue at present is the consistent implementation of the agreements reached and the irreversible nature of the peace process. If Baku and Yerevan can maintain the current dynamics and expand practical cooperation, the Bishkek meeting can be assessed as one of the important stages leading to the full normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations in the future," Garayev concluded.