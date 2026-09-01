President Mirziyoyev calls for stronger SCO Plus role in global cooperation

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 1. Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has called for expanding the role of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s “SCO Plus” format as a platform for interregional cooperation on economic development, technology, climate adaptation and global governance, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Mirziyoyev made the remarks during a SCO Plus meeting focused on the role of the United Nations in shaping a fair international order. The meeting brought together leaders and senior representatives from SCO member states, observer countries, dialogue partners and international organizations, including UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Mirziyoyev said the UN should retain its central coordinating role, while regional organizations could complement its work by adapting common principles and decisions to regional conditions and priorities.

“It is important to determine how states and regional associations can help global institutions more effectively fulfill their universal mission,” Mirziyoyev said.

He proposed using the SCO Plus format to promote cooperation in sustainable growth, advanced technologies, climate adaptation, human capital, accessible education and youth development.

Uzbekistan also proposed establishing a Partnership Network of Regional Organizations under the SCO Plus framework to facilitate the exchange of experience and coordinate approaches to issues addressed through the UN.

Another proposal calls for an Open Bank of Interregional Projects and Technologies covering natural resource management, green energy, digital services and healthcare.

Economic cooperation was also a major focus. Mirziyoyev called for stronger practical results for businesses, including easier market access, cross-border transport corridors and greater foreign direct investment.

“Business should see real results everywhere — through simplified market-access procedures, the launch of cross-border corridors and an inflow of direct investment,” he said.

In this context, Uzbekistan proposed turning the SCO Invest forum into a permanent platform for investment cooperation.

Furthermore, Mirziyoyev urged establishing a permanent SCO Plus Forum of Cultures and Civilizations, with Khiva proposed as the venue for the first event.

The initiatives reflect Uzbekistan’s effort to position the SCO Plus format as a broader platform connecting regional organizations, economies and institutions rather than limiting cooperation to traditional security issues. By focusing on investment, technology, connectivity and sustainable development, Tashkent is seeking to translate the format’s political dialogue into practical regional projects.