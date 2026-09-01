United Nations has no alternative, Kazakhstan's Tokayev says

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 1. There is no alternative to the United Nations (UN), Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Tokayev made the remarks while addressing the SCO Plus summit in Bishkek.

According to the President, timely reform of international institutions is essential to maintaining their effectiveness.

"There is considerable criticism directed at the United Nations. Even if this criticism is partly justified, it does not change the main point: there is no alternative to this organization," Tokayev said.

The President noted that the common task is to strengthen the organization and improve its effectiveness.

"This objective is also served by close cooperation between the United Nations and regional formats, including, of course, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Kazakhstan believes that the United Nations should remain the core of the international system, while its Charter should serve as the universal foundation of international law. Amid acute geopolitical tensions, it is particularly important to preserve and strengthen the central coordinating role of the United Nations," Tokayev said.

The President also stressed that institutional renewal of the United Nations is impossible without strengthening preventive diplomacy. According to him, collective efforts are needed to build a culture of conflict prevention and the peaceful settlement of disputes.