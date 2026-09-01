Kyrgyzstan, Egypt discuss expanding bilateral cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Kyrgyzstan and Egypt discussed ways to expand political, trade, economic, investment, industrial and cultural cooperation.

According to the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers, the issue was discussed during a meeting between Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev and Egyptian Deputy Prime Minister Hussein Mohamed Ahmed Eissa.

Adylbek Kasymaliev highlighted the importance of Egypt’s participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as a dialogue partner, noting that Kyrgyzstan attaches importance to cooperation with Egypt within the organization.

According to him, such engagement contributes to expanding the SCO’s international outreach and strengthening ties between Central Asia, the Arab world and Africa.

The Kyrgyz official also recalled the results of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov’s official visit to Egypt in November 2025, saying that the visit provided fresh momentum to bilateral relations.

He also pointed to the opening of the Kyrgyz Embassy in Cairo as a sign of intensified bilateral dialogue.

Furthermore, Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized the need to maintain the pace of cooperation established by the two countries’ leaderships, with a focus on strengthening intergovernmental contacts and implementing practical joint initiatives.

For his part, Essa expressed Egypt’s readiness to further develop bilateral relations in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The Egyptian official is visiting Kyrgyzstan for the first time and congratulated the country’s leadership and people on Independence Day, the 25th anniversary of the SCO, and the opening of the 6th World Nomad Games.