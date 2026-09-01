Tokayev proposes enshrining SCO principles in UN General Assembly resolution

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 1. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed enshrining the key principles of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in a special UN General Assembly resolution, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Tokayev made the remarks while addressing the SCO Plus summit in Bishkek.

"The system of international relations has entered a period of profound transformation, and a new world order is taking shape before our eyes. The emergence of a multipolar world is accompanied by growing geopolitical tensions, a crisis of trust and weakening mechanisms of global governance. Kazakhstan consistently advocates multipolarity that strengthens the unity of the international community based on the sovereign equality of states and the rule of international law. Our common strategic objective is to build a world order in which the cult of force and confrontation gives way to the logic of mutual responsibility, joint development and long-term cooperation," Tokayev said.

According to the President, the SCO's long-standing experience convincingly demonstrates that the "Shanghai Spirit" is a model for such cooperation on the international stage.

"The principles of equality and consensus in the activities of our organization have rightly become a kind of gold standard for the successful development of multilateral cooperation and genuine multilateralism. Therefore, I propose enshrining the key principles of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in a special resolution of the UN General Assembly for the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace," Tokayev said.