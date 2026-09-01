President Pezeshkian highlights SCO Plus role in emerging multipolar world

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Thanks to their geographic reach, as well as their economic and political capabilities, the countries of the “SCO Plus” format can play an important role in shaping a multipolar world, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

This was announced by the press service of the Iranian President, citing Pezeshkian's statement at the summit of heads of state in Bishkek within the framework of the “SCO Plus” format.

“The participation of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, observer states, and partners within the framework of the ‘SCO Plus’ format is of great importance. Thanks to its geographic reach and political and economic potential, this format can become one of the key foundations for cooperation and dialogue among countries actively shaping the future international order,” he noted.

Pezeshkian stated that the role of the UN as the main pillar of a just international order and the contribution of the “SCO Plus” countries to the formation of a multipolar world pose a fundamental question for everyone.

''The world is changing. A new distribution of economic, political, and technological power is taking shape. Many countries want to play a more effective role in international decision-making. The mechanisms that took shape in previous decades no longer correspond to the realities of the new international order. But how should these changes be managed?

Iran believes that the solution cannot be found by replacing one center of power with another. The goal should not be to transfer hegemony from one power to another. A multipolar world can lead to the creation of a just structure characterized by effective multipolarity, equality of power among states, and the rule of law.

Iran does not view the UN as an institution belonging to a specific historical period that will be pushed into the background due to a shift in the balance of power. On the contrary, it wants the UN to become an institution that can better represent the new realities of the world and fulfill its primary mission of preventing wars, maintaining international peace and security, and peacefully resolving conflicts. “To achieve this goal, the UN and the Security Council must play a fair and effective role in global processes,” he noted.