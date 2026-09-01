New group of ex-IDPs returns home to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Another group of internally displaced persons, who were sent back to their homeland on September 1, has arrived in the city of Aghdam, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

To date, a total of 362 people, including 117 families, have been resettled in the city of Aghdam.

The families were presented with keys to their new apartments.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Special Representative’s Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend regions, as well as the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. In accordance with President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, the process of the Great Return of citizens to the territories liberated from occupation continues, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

At this stage, 117 families, comprising 362 people, have been moved to the city of Aghdam.

Residents who have returned to their homeland expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive care and support provided by the state.

Moreover, the residents who have returned to their homeland also expressed their gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army and the heroic soldiers and officers who liberated our lands from occupation, and paid tribute to the memory of the martyrs who fell on this path.

Among those who have resettled in the city of Aghdam are families who had been temporarily residing in various locations throughout the republic, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.