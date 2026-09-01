Azerbaijan, Bahrain discuss economic and energy cooperation (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. The expansion of economic ties between Azerbaijan and Bahrain was discussed during an international event held in Kazan.

This was announced by the press service of the Ministry of Economy.

According to the Ministry, the talks took place as part of the “Tatarstan Forum on Oil, Gas, and Chemicals – 2026,” where Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Economy Rovnag Abdullayev met with the Minister of Oil and Environment of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Mohammed bin Mubarak Bin Daina.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the development of economic ties between Azerbaijan and Bahrain, the expansion of their partnership, and opportunities for cooperation in the energy and environmental sectors.

As part of the visit, the participants reviewed the activities of the Khimgrad Technopolis in Tatarstan and received information about the operations of local enterprises, production capacities, technologies used, and ongoing projects.

Meanwhile, the “Tatarstan Forum on Oil, Gas, and the Chemical Industry – 2026” is of great importance for expanding business cooperation at the regional and international levels, promoting modern technologies and equipment, and facilitating meetings between business representatives.