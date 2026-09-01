Kyrgyzstan advocates strengthening UN role in multipolar world

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 1. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has called for strengthening the central role of the United Nations in the emerging multipolar world order, Trend's special correspondent reports.

The president made the remarks while addressing the SCO Plus meeting in Bishkek.

According to Sadyr Japarov, Kyrgyzstan views multipolarity as an expansion of the range of states involved in addressing global issues, while respecting different paths of development, cultures and traditions.

"For us, the main criterion of justice is taking into account the voice of every state and ensuring that international norms are applied equally and strictly to all. That is why the Kyrgyz Republic is firmly convinced that the United Nations must remain at the core of the emerging multipolar world," the president stressed.

He noted that existing shortcomings in the UN’s work should not become a reason to weaken its role or bypass the organization. On the contrary, he said, they demonstrate the need to jointly strengthen the UN, improve its effectiveness and adapt its mechanisms to modern realities.

"Kyrgyzstan supports reforming the United Nations, including its Security Council. Such reform should be carried out through broad consensus," Sadyr Japarov said.