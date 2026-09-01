Kyrgyz president calls preventive diplomacy tool to prevent conflicts

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 1. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has called on states to make greater use of preventive diplomacy to prevent crises and armed conflicts, Trend's special correspondent reports.

The president made the remarks while addressing the SCO Plus meeting in Bishkek.

"We must learn to act before political disagreements escalate into a crisis, and a crisis into armed confrontation. To this end, we need to maintain channels of communication even when the positions of the parties differ significantly," he said.

The president also emphasized that security issues should be considered in conjunction with socio-economic development.

"For millions of people, justice begins with access to education, healthcare, modern technologies and decent jobs. Therefore, the SCO’s economic, transport, energy and digital projects should be closely linked to the UN Sustainable Development Goals," Sadyr Japarov noted.