President Rahmon calls for stronger SCO cooperation on global challenges

Photo: The Press service of the President of Tajikistan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 1. Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon called for stronger cooperation among Shanghai Cooperation Organization members and partners to address global security, climate, and water challenges, while highlighting the role of the United Nations in shaping a more inclusive international order, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Rahmon made the remarks at the SCO Plus summit in Bishkek, held under the theme “The United Nations as a Key Element of a Just World Order: The Contribution of SCO Plus States to the Formation of a Multipolar World.”

He described the SCO Plus format as an important platform for expanding multilateral cooperation and a reflection of the organization’s growing international role.

“Today, the world is facing geopolitical contradictions and regional conflicts, growing threats from terrorism, extremism and radicalism, as well as challenges to energy and food security,” Rahmon said.

He also pointed to the increasing impact of climate change and called for countries to coordinate their efforts and develop joint approaches to emerging challenges.

Water diplomacy featured prominently in Rahmon’s remarks. He highlighted Tajikistan’s proposal for a Dushanbe Framework Program on Water, designed to advance the global water agenda beyond 2030. The initiative would complement existing international frameworks promoted by Tajikistan, including the Dushanbe Water Process and the Dushanbe Process on Glacier Preservation.

Rahmon also highlighted the Dushanbe Process on Counter-Terrorism, which Tajikistan has promoted with UN support, as an emerging international framework for addressing terrorism-related threats.

The president said Tajikistan intends to organize the first international conference under the UN-declared Decade of Strengthening Peace for Future Generations in 2027, jointly with the United Nations, and invited international partners to participate.

Rahmon also emphasized the importance of intercultural and interfaith dialogue in countering division, extremism and radicalism.

“Tajikistan believes that dialogue among civilizations and the strengthening of peace, friendship and tolerance are important tools in countering division, extremism and radicalism,” he said.

The Tajik president said the UN and SCO could play a greater role in building a fair, inclusive and sustainable international order by working around shared principles of constructive cooperation.

“Tajikistan is ready to contribute to this constructive process together with all states within the SCO Plus format, the United Nations and other international partners,” Rahmon said.