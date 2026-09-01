"Yelo Summer Challenge 2026" internship program successfully completed (PHOTO)

Yelo Bank’s summer internship program, "Summer Challenge 2026"—a project dedicated to supporting young talent and nurturing a new generation of banking professionals—has come to a successful close.



This year, 36 dynamic and talented young people selected for the program joined the business processes across various departments of the Bank. Guided by experienced mentors, they worked on real projects, proposed fresh ideas, and got a first-hand look at the daily work environment. The program provided a great platform for participants to develop key skills such as leadership, analytical thinking, and teamwork.



On graduation day, a practical training session covering "CV Writing," "Interviewing Skills," and "Interview Etiquette" was organized for the participants. Following the training, the interns split into teams and demonstrated their skills in an interactive game. At the end of the day, each participant received an official certificate.



Most importantly, internship participants who stood out with their strong potential and bright ideas have already joined the Yelo team to continue their career journey with us!



Yelo Bank will continue to create new opportunities to support the growth and development of young people.



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Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!