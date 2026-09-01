US-Kazakhstan commercial ties hit record levels - US envoy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Commercial diplomacy between Kazakhstan and the United States is at record levels and continues to grow, U.S. Ambassador to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia Sergio Gor said.

Gor made the remarks in a post on X following his meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Bishkek.

“A very insightful meeting with the President of Kazakhstan. Commercial diplomacy between our two countries is at record levels and growing. We looking forward to President Tokayev visiting the United States later this year”, Gor wrote.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to participate in the G20 summit in Miami later this year.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of AmCham Kazakhstan Jeff Erlich told Trend in an exclusive interview that the next phase of relations between Kazakhstan and the US could increasingly focus on bringing American technology and expertise to Kazakhstan, rather than simply American products.

"We see significant potential in agriculture and food processing, transport and logistics, mining and critical minerals, IT and AI, healthcare, and education. Agriculture in particular remains underinvested relative to Kazakhstan’s potential, and American companies can bring not only equipment, but technology, data, expertise, and more efficient approaches to production. Kazakhstan’s geography, natural resources, growing population, and strong human capital create opportunities across all of these sectors. The next phase of the relationship can increasingly be about bringing American technology and expertise to Kazakhstan, not simply American products," Erlich said.

Erlich noted that Kazakhstan has long been an attractive market for American companies due to political stability, an educated and growing population, significant natural resources, and a strategic location between major global markets.

He added that Kazakhstan is now seeing increasing diversification beyond oil and gas sector.