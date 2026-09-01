Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye discuss expansion of strategic partnership

Photo: Press Service of the President of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the expansion of bilateral cooperation during a meeting in Bishkek on September 1.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz president, the meeting was held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

"The parties confirmed their interest in further deepening and expanding the Kyrgyz-Turkish comprehensive strategic partnership and implementing joint projects aimed at strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries," the statement said.

Furthermore, the sides noted the high level of Kyrgyz-Turkish relations, characterized by a comprehensive strategic partnership and developing actively in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

They also highlighted broad opportunities for expanding cooperation in promising areas, including trade and economic ties, investment, education, healthcare and military-technical cooperation.

The sides confirmed their interest in further deepening and expanding the comprehensive strategic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye and implementing joint projects aimed at strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation.