Iran maintains IAEA relations within established norms - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Iran's relations with the International Atomic Energy Agency continue within the framework of established norms.

This was announced in a statement published by the Iranian MFA, citing spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei's remarks at a press conference in Tehran.

“Iran’s mission to the IAEA in Vienna is holding talks with the relevant parties at the agency where necessary. There are no discussions between Iran and the IAEA that would signify a new process,” he noted.

Baghaei stated that at one point, statements by IAEA officials, including Director General Rafael Grossi, led to abuses by opposing parties.

“Iran continues to make a serious demand that the agency bring its activities into line with the agency’s statute and bring them into order. Iran wants the agency to refrain from interfering in matters influenced by the political ambitions of certain member states,” he said.

The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry noted that the country had previously stated there was no nuclear activity at the Kolang Mountain.

Meanwhile, on July 8, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a breach of the ceasefire and ordered new strikes against Iran. In response, Iran launched missile and drone strikes against U.S. military targets in the Persian Gulf region. Although Washington has not ruled out the possibility of Iran returning to the negotiating table, disagreements over security in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s nuclear program, and other issues leave the future of the peace process uncertain. At present, commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz has once again come to a virtual standstill.