Iran’s decision on Islamabad MoU process to depend on current situation - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Official Tehran will decide on the continuation of work on the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between Iran and the U.S. based on the requirements of the time and the current situation.

This was announced in a statement published by the Iranian MFA, citing spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei's remarks at a press conference in Tehran.

"Currently, both the U.S. sanctions and the naval blockade against Iran continue. It has been repeatedly stated that this step is aimed at aggression, and the economic war against Iran has intensified. In such a situation, Iran has focused its attention on defending itself against the U.S.

"However, the U.S. had consciously accepted and assumed the obligations in the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding. Of course, it also consciously decided not to fulfill these obligations. In Iran's opinion, the U.S. should be held responsible for the failure to fulfill these obligations," he said.

Meanwhile, on July 8, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a breach of the ceasefire and ordered new strikes against Iran. In response, Iran launched missile and drone strikes against U.S. military targets in the Persian Gulf region. Although Washington has not ruled out the possibility of Iran returning to the negotiating table, disagreements over security in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s nuclear program, and other issues leave the future of the peace process uncertain. At present, commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz has once again come to a virtual standstill.