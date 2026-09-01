Kazakhstan’s KEGOC, Slovenia’s RIKO discuss power sector cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company (KEGOC) Nabi Aitjanov and Janez Škrabec, founder and Managing Director of Slovenian company RIKO, discussed cooperation prospects, KEGOC said.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation prospects and opportunities for implementing joint projects in the power sector, with particular attention paid to the development, modernization and digitalization of the National Power Grid", KEGCO said.

Potential areas of cooperation include improving the reliability of the power system, developing electricity networks and hydropower plants, as well as deploying digital substations and Smart Grid technologies.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their interest in further developing mutually beneficial cooperation and implementing prospective initiatives.

RIKO is an international engineering company with experience in energy and infrastructure projects. The company operates in electricity grid infrastructure, hydropower, thermal power, energy storage systems and digital substations.

KEGOC is the national operator of Kazakhstan's unified power system and main electricity grids. In 2025, the company recorded a 3.8% increase in electricity consumption to 124.6 billion kWh, while electricity generation rose by 4.4% to 123.1 billion kWh. Peak consumption was recorded on December 18, reaching 17,724 MW, further highlighting the growing load on the power system. Peak generation amounted to 17,273 MW, up 7% year-on-year.