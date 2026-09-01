Azerbaijan joins key European Securities Depository Association

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. The National Depository Center of the Republic of Azerbaijan (NDC) was admitted to the European Central Securities Depositories Association (ECSDA) during the “PostTrade 360° 2026” event held in Stockholm, Sweden.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the National Depository Center, following the meeting of the ECSD’s Board of Directors held in Stockholm.

According to the information, the meeting was attended by Elchin Alizade, Chairman of the NDC’s Board of Directors, and Mushfig Ahmadli, Advisor to the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

In the course of the meeting, the NDC Board of Directors was briefed on the NDC’s role in the Azerbaijani capital market, areas of institutional and technological development, reforms implemented, and opportunities for international cooperation.

The European Central Securities Depositories Association is one of the leading professional platforms in the European post-trade and central securities depository ecosystem. The Association brings together 40 national and international central securities depositories. Its members include leading financial market infrastructures such as Euroclear, Clearstream, SIX SIS, Nasdaq CSD, and Euronext Securities.

“The National Depository Center’s membership in ECSDA is of great importance in terms of further integrating Azerbaijan’s capital market infrastructure into European financial markets, promoting the adoption of best international practices and standards, and strengthening institutional cooperation with leading central securities depositories,” the statement reads.

Elchin Alizade, Chairman of the NDC’s Board of Directors, previously told Trend in an exclusive interview that expanding cooperation with international depositories is one of the Center’s top priorities.

“We have already established reciprocal accounts with Kazakhstan’s central depository and Türkiye’s Central Securities Council, which strengthens regional integration. At the same time, work is continuing to open accounts on global depository platforms, such as Clearstream,” Alizade said.

According to him, the NDC is also negotiating to expand relations with a depository in another country and open reciprocal accounts.

“The main goal is to ensure compliance with international requirements and the implementation of standards to combat money laundering and terrorist financing. This compliance is one of the key conditions for integration with international organizations,” the chairman of the NDC noted.