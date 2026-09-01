Azerbaijan reveals updated statistics on Karabakh war missing persons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. As of 31 August 2026, 4,010 Azerbaijani citizens remain registered as missing in connection with the First and Second Karabakh Wars: 4,004 from the First Karabakh War and 6 from the Second Karabakh War.

This was reported in a statement by the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Missing Persons, and Hostages of the Republic of Azerbaijan as of August 31, 2026.



Of those missing from the First Karabakh War, 3,222 are military personnel, and 782 are civilians, including 71 children, 288 women, and 319 elderly persons.



The State Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons continues systematic search, recovery, identification and family handover efforts.



During August 2026:

5 sets of human remains were found and exhumed, bringing the total to 910

21 identified persons were handed over to their families and buried, bringing the total to 267

The total number of missing persons identified through DNA and forensic methods remains 328

32 mass graves have been discovered to date



In January-August 2026 alone, 79 sets of human remains were recovered, 57 missing persons were identified, and 64 were handed over to their families for dignified burial.



Today, 3,682 persons are still considered missing.



Meanwhile, the State Commission continues its efforts to search for missing persons and to locate, exhume, identify, and return human remains to their families.