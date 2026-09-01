Kazakhstan's Tokayev calls for greater role of middle powers in global governance

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 1. Middle powers are capable of and should contribute to dialogue between different centers of power, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Tokayev made the remarks while addressing the SCO Plus summit in Bishkek.

According to the President, amid geopolitical tensions, particular importance is attached to preserving and strengthening the central coordinating role of the United Nations.

"Amid acute geopolitical tensions, it is particularly important to preserve and strengthen the central coordinating role of the United Nations. Kazakhstan highly values the contribution of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to upholding international law. The reform initiated by him should make the United Nations more effective and results-oriented while preserving its universal character. The success of the transformation now depends on the political will and responsibility of member states. And in this work, the role and responsibility of middle powers is growing," Tokayev said.

The President noted that middle powers are capable of and should contribute to dialogue between different centers of power and the development of collective solutions.

"Their positions and initiatives should be duly reflected in global governance mechanisms. Kazakhstan is ready to actively contribute to this process," Tokayev said.

According to the President, institutional renewal of the United Nations is impossible without strengthening preventive diplomacy.

"Collective efforts are needed to build a culture of conflict prevention and the peaceful settlement of disputes. Following this course, in July this year, Kazakhstan supported the initiative of the People's Republic of China, becoming a founding member of the Convention establishing the International Organization for Mediation," Tokayev said.