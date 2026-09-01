Azerbaijan's SOCAR and Chinese CNOOC sign memorandum of understanding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and China National Offshore Oil Corporation have signed a memorandum of understanding.

This was announced in a report released by SOCAR following a meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and CNOOC Chairman Zhang Chuanjiang.

During the conversation, the parties considered investment opportunities in the exploration, development, production of offshore oil and gas resources, oil refining, and petrochemicals, opportunities for cooperation in international trade, and partnership issues in the areas of application of new technologies and increasing operational efficiency.

During the meeting, the memorandum of understanding was signed between the companies.

The document envisages the implementation of joint upstream projects in Azerbaijan and other countries, as well as the expansion of cooperation in the fields of technical services, equipment and technology supply, engineering, operations and technical support in the oil and gas sector.