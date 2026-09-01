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Iran and Russia express interest in developing joint cooperation

Politics Materials 1 September 2026 16:09 (UTC +04:00)
Iran and Russia express interest in developing joint cooperation
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Iran and Russia are interested in developing joint cooperation in various fields.

This was announced in the information portal of the Iranian Presidential Administration following a meeting between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek.

“The latest state of bilateral relations between Iran and Russia was examined and assessed. During the meeting, the parties discussed ways to develop and strengthen joint cooperation in various fields,” the information said.

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