Azerbaijan's Central Bank announces new banknote auctions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. An auction for the placement of banknotes issued by the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan (CBA) will take place on September 2 and 3 at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE).

According to the BSE, bids will be accepted during the auctions from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

On September 2, two types of banknotes with a total face value of 125 million manat ($73.5 million) will be offered at the auction. Of these, 75 million manat ($44.1 million) will be in 28-day banknotes, and 50 million manat ($29.4 million) will be in 168-day banknotes.

On September 3, two types of bills with a total face value of 105 million manat ($61.7 million) are scheduled to be offered. On that day, 84-day bills worth 75 million manat ($44.1 million) and 252-day bills worth 30 million manat ($17.6 million) will be offered at the auction.

Duration (day) Auction Date Amount up for auction (manats) Nominal Quantity Payment Date 28 AZ2700024709 02.09.2026 75.000.000 ($44.1 million) 100.000 750 30.09.2026 84 AZ2701024708 03.09.2026 75.000.000 ($44.1 million) 100.000 750 26.11.2026 168 AZ2702024707 02.09.2026 50.000.000 ($29.4 million) 100.000 500 17.02.2027 252 AZ2703024706 03.09.2026 30.000.000 ($29.4 million) 100.000 300 13.05.2027

Only banks operating in Azerbaijan may be the initial holders of bonds at auctions. Bondholders may enter into purchase and sale, pledge, repo, and other securities transactions. Any person may act as a counterparty to such transactions.

Each bank may submit only one bid during an auction, and the bid amount may not exceed the face value offered for the relevant auction. There is no minimum number of auction participants.

Settlement of concluded transactions will take place on a T+0 basis, that is, on the day the transaction is concluded.