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Azerbaijan's Central Bank announces new banknote auctions

Economy Materials 1 September 2026 20:53 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Central Bank announces new banknote auctions
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. An auction for the placement of banknotes issued by the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan (CBA) will take place on September 2 and 3 at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE).

According to the BSE, bids will be accepted during the auctions from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

On September 2, two types of banknotes with a total face value of 125 million manat ($73.5 million) will be offered at the auction. Of these, 75 million manat ($44.1 million) will be in 28-day banknotes, and 50 million manat ($29.4 million) will be in 168-day banknotes.

On September 3, two types of bills with a total face value of 105 million manat ($61.7 million) are scheduled to be offered. On that day, 84-day bills worth 75 million manat ($44.1 million) and 252-day bills worth 30 million manat ($17.6 million) will be offered at the auction.

Duration

(day)

Auction

Date

Amount up for auction (manats)

Nominal

Quantity

Payment Date

28

AZ2700024709

02.09.2026

75.000.000 ($44.1 million)

100.000

750

30.09.2026

84

AZ2701024708

03.09.2026

75.000.000 ($44.1 million)

100.000

750

26.11.2026

168

AZ2702024707

02.09.2026

50.000.000 ($29.4 million)

100.000

500

17.02.2027

252

AZ2703024706

03.09.2026

30.000.000 ($29.4 million)

100.000

300

13.05.2027

Only banks operating in Azerbaijan may be the initial holders of bonds at auctions. Bondholders may enter into purchase and sale, pledge, repo, and other securities transactions. Any person may act as a counterparty to such transactions.

Each bank may submit only one bid during an auction, and the bid amount may not exceed the face value offered for the relevant auction. There is no minimum number of auction participants.

Settlement of concluded transactions will take place on a T+0 basis, that is, on the day the transaction is concluded.

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